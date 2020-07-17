AJ Green signs franchise tender with Bengals

CINCINNATI, OH. (WCSC) - Summerville alum AJ Green will be back with the Bengals for the 2020 season.
Green, who was designated as the teams franchise player back in March, signed a 1-year deal worth almost $18 million dollars on Friday. The Bengals said Green will report to camp along with the rest of the team.
“From the day that he joined our organization nine years ago, A.J. Green has been an outstanding player and a class act,” said Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn in a press release. “We are pleased that he will be part of the team this year, starting with the first practice. By signing, A.J. puts himself and the team in the best position to have a great season together, and we look forward to the opportunity at the end of the season to discuss keeping him here long-term. He has been an integral part of our team, and we expect this year that he will be the same impact player he has always been.”
“A.J. is one of the best receivers in the NFL,” said Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. “He’s an important part of our plans, and we’re thrilled to have him in the fold from Day 1. We’re looking forward to the impact of his talent and leadership on our offense this season.”
A 1st round pick out of Georgia in 2011, Green is second in Bengals history in career receptions (602) and receiving yards (8907), is tied for second in receiving TDs (63), and ranks first in 100-yard receiving games (33).
