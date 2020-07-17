Charleston police release pictures of vehicle sought in killing of husband of CofC provost

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officials have released pictures of a vehicle sought in connection to the killing of the husband of the College of Charleston’s provost.
Investigators say they are looking for a silver, 2005 Acura TL with SC Tag: SPM 409 and VIN: 19UUA66285A068740.
CPD officials say the vehicle was involved in the incident in which Tom DiLorenzo was killed. DiLorenzo is the husband of the Suzanne Austin, who is the provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs.
Investigators said at this time it is believed the vehicle was occupied by three males possibly in their mid to late-teens.
Anyone with information is asked to call the on duty CPD Central Detective via Consolidated Dispatch (843-743-7200) or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country (843-554-1111)
