The Citadel’s Stallworth Signs Professional Contract with BC Timișoara

Stallworth, who was voted to the All-SoCon Second Team by both the coaches and the media, was second in the SoCon in assists per game (6.2) and total assists (181), and third in the league in scoring average (20.2). He was fourth in the conference in minutes played per game (33.4), fifth in field goal percentage (.527) and sixth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7). Stallworth was also ninth in free throw percentage (.740) and 15th in rebounds per game (5.3).