Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence gets engaged

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence got engaged on Friday night to his longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry according to photos on her Instagram page. The QB appearing to pop the question on the field at Memorial Stadium.
Lawrence and Mowry have been dating for six years after meeting in high school in Cartersville, Georgia.
Mowry, who plays soccer at Anderson is going into her junior year in school same as Lawrence at Clemson.
Lawrence has been in the spotlight even before he arrived in Death Valley as one of the top quarterback recruits in the country. He led Clemson to a National Championship his freshman season and helped get the Tigers back to the title game last year.
The duo made news earlier this year when they started a GoFundMe campaign for coronavirus victims. Clemson had originally asked the couple to take it down for fear of violating NCAA rules but the NCAA later reached out and said they could resume raising funds. They ended up raising more than $4,200.
