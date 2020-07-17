COVID-19 blood donations needed to avoid rationing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Blood donation centers around the Lowcounty are in critical need of blood from those who have recovered from coronavirus.
The Blood Connection in North Charleston says a few weeks ago, they were on track with giving hospitals what they needed. They now say their supply is nearly drained at the end of every day.
After watching how quickly it went within just a day or two of the cases surging, the medical director of the Blood Connection Robert Rainer says he's worried for the day they could run out.
"When we first started doing this, I had to make a lot of decisions about who was going to get the product and who wasn't," Rainer said. "So that's really the thing is we will get into a rationing situation."
The Blood Connection says they've seen a 400% increase in demand for COVID-19 blood. They supply many of our local hospitals including MUSC, Trident Medical Center and Roper St. Francis.
The blood from recovered COVID 19 patients, also known as convalescent plasma, helps patients in more severe cases recover.
The One Blood Donation Center says they've seen more than a 500% increase in hospital orders for COVID-19 plasma.
More people are coming into the hospitals with severe COVID-19 symptoms and doctors say using blood from those who have recovered from the illness is one of the best ways to help patients fight it off.
However, doctors say the rise in patients necessitates a need for more blood.
One Blood serves a couple local hospitals, including East Cooper Medical Center and Beaufort Memorial Hospital and doctors at the Beaufort Hospital say the supply is no longer meeting the demand.
Typically, the doctors say they were able to get blood for patients within 24 hours, but now they are waiting days.
According to safety protocols, blood can be donated 14 days after your last day of symptoms. Doctors say the process takes about an hour, because they have to run your blood through a machine.
Doctors say all appointments can be made online and you will need to show proof of having COVID-19.
To donate convalescent plasma reach out online to either the One Blood organization or The Blood Connection.
