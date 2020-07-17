COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flags at SC State House to be lowered at half-staff Friday to honor late SC Adjutant General
Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered that the flags atop the South Carolina State House be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on July 17 to honor former Adjutant General Stanhope Spears, Sr.
Major General Spears served as the state’s adjutant general from 1995 to 2011.
Spears enlisted with the South Carolina Air National Guard in 1959. Two years later, he switched to the S.C. Army National Guard.He served 51 years in the National Guard and received several awards and decorations, according to his obituary.
Maj. General Spears passed on July 14. He was 83 years old.
Visitation will be held at Dunbar Funeral Home in Columbia on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service at the Dunbar Chapel will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 1 p.m.
