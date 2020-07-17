Former Oceanside RB files lawsuit against The Citadel, assistant coach

The plaintiffs claim that Ruff, a West Ashley and Charleston Southern alum who’s been coaching at The Citadel for three seasons, told Oceanside head coach Chad Grier that at least three individuals had spread this rumor about Williams. According to a text message that was included in the suit, Ruff texted Grier that “We (The Citadel) want to offer and think he (Williams) can be a game changer but that (the allegation) has held us back.” Ruff would go on to say he thinks the rumor is why Williams hadn’t gotten any offers.