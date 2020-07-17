Free COVID-19 testing being offered in the Lowcountry

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry residents will have an opportunity to get tested Friday for COVID-19 for free.
Hilton Head Regional Healthcare will host a drive-thru testing event on July 17 in Hardeeville. The testing will begin at 7 a.m. at St. Stephen AME Church in Hardeeville. Health officials say they plan to test around 400 people.
The testing is free and no appointment is required.
Location:
Hilton Head Regional Healthcare plans to host another drive-through testing event at Bluffton High School next Wednesday, July 22.
