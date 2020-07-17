LIVE: Group to hold news conference, demand action on homelessness in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Uplift Charleston will hold a news conference Friday morning outside North Charleston City Hall to demand action to solve the area’s homelessness crisis.
That news conference is set for 11 a.m., according to Uplift Charleston organizers.
They will present demands for Lowcountry leaders to “take the epidemic of homelessless” seriously, an organizer said.
The group also plans to discuss a rally planned for Sunday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
