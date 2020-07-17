Hot summer weather ahead for the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summer heat will continue across the Lowcountry as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. Expect another hot and humid day with a few isolated showers and storms. Highs today will be in the low 90s inland, upper 80s at the beaches. Heat index will peak between 100-105°. It will only get hotter as we head into the weekend with inland areas approaching the mid 90s for high temperatures. Add in a slight increase in humidity and some spots could see heat index values reach near 110° by Sunday afternoon. There will be a slightly better chance of an afternoon storm on Sunday compared to Saturday. Have a great weekend!