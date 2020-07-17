iPhone owners can submit claims for Apple settlement over phone throttling

ATLANTA, Ga. (CNN) - Millions of iPhone owners can submit their claim for part of a $500 million lawsuit settlement.
It stems from a years-long legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down its phones.
The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries.
Many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.
People who purchased several different iPhone 6 or iPhone 7 models before Dec. 21, 2017, are entitled to receive $25 per affected device.
To see whether you qualify for the settlement, go to smartphoneperformancesettlement.com.
The claims must be filed by Oct. 6.
