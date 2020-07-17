McMaster praises drop in S.C. unemployment rate in June

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said the Palmetto State is leading the way in economic recovery Friday after the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce said the state’s unemployment rate dropped in June.
New data from SCDEW shows the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which stood at 12.4% in May, dropped to 8.7% in June. The U.S. national average is 11.1%, SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
More than 105,000 people rejoined the workforce in June 2020, Ellzey said.
“That means we now have more than 2,222,000 South Carolinians working,” Ellzey said. “While that is not as high as the March level, it does show great improvement.”
“This news shows that South Carolina is leading the way in our economic recovery efforts and that we can, and will, overcome any challenge by working together, being smart, and showing compassion for our neighbors,” McMaster said in a statement Friday. “We must maintain this momentum by continuing to get South Carolinians back to work in the safest way possible because we must ensure the future economic health of our state and our people.”
Ellzey said the positive numbers would not have been possible without the reopening of the state.
“It is encouraging to see that our businesses can re-open and comply with strict safety protocols to protect employees and customers,” Ellzey said. “The continued success of our businesses, to both re-open and remain safe, is imperative for the state’s economic recovery.”
Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $3 billion in state unemployment insurance and federal unemployment benefits, according to numbers released Thursday. The total number of South Carolinians who have filed their first claim over the past 17 weeks now stands at 671,079, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
