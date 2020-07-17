MUSC working with Charleston Co. schools to find safer ways to get students, staff back in the classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Staff at the Medical University of South Carolina are working with the Charleston County School District to figure out the best ways to reopen schools this fall.
Earlier this week, Gov. Henry McMaster announced that parents should have the choice to send their kids back in person or virtually, meaning schools must have an in-person option.
Teams of doctors and nurses are working with businesses and schools around Charleston County as part of the Back2Business program. Dr. Edward O’Bryan leads the Back2Business team and said they have been to five schools in this pilot program with the district.
“What we do is take all of the recent public health information, as well as our current research findings, as well as our epidemiological info we’re getting on a more local basis and we physically show up to the schools,” O’Bryan said. “It’s everything from, how do you help with the air conditioner units so you’re not circulating virus particles through the air, to you really shouldn’t be having communal lunches because you can’t eat a mask while eating lunch.
He said they’ve also talked about spacing of desks and using clear barriers.
“The barriers are very well done, clear so you can still hear and learn through the barriers. I think are one of the biggest impacts,” he said.
O’Bryan said now that the state date for school has been moved, they plan to visit even more schools. While the can’t visit every school, he said they are making sure they have guidelines in place for different types of schools like elementary, middle and high schools as well as Montessori schools and charter schools. He said they are trying to decrease the risk of students and staff contracting COVID-19, but acknowledged there are still risks.
“Putting a school back in session is going to increase the risk of virus transmission, there’s no debate on that. Political or not, that is going to happen,” he said.
He said they are suggesting teachers rotate classrooms instead of students to limit crowds in hallways. While there is a lot of focus on kids, he said it’s important to look out for the teachers and staff.
“We have some very senior educators, great educators that have been at it for a long time,” O’Bryan said. “The risk of ending up in the hospitals increases as you get older so we’re got to do our best to protect those teachers.”
