Nursing graduates can work with health care providers during COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC reports

“This joint order with the State Board of Nursing is a vital step towards making sure our hospitals, clinics, and health care facilities have skilled, newly trained nurses available to assist South Carolinians during this prolonged public health crisis,” said Marshall Taylor, DHEC Acting Director. “Through this joint effort with the State Board of Nursing and LLR, we’re able to ensure that more help is on the way for the care and treatment of patients seeking medical care and treatment.”