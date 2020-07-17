One person exposed to rabid raccoon in Charleston County

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed one person in Charleston County was exposed to a raccoon that tested positive for rabies.
The raccoon was found near Chaplins Landing Road and Water Way Lane in the Hollywood area, the agency said.
The person exposed has been referred to their health care provider.
David Vaughan, the director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division, says you should always give wild and stray animals plenty of space to avoid the risk of getting rabies.
"If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it," he said. "Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. The possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime. If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal."
If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.
DHEC says keeping pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease.
This raccoon is the 15th animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 70 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year.
In 2019, 19 of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Charleston County.
