Berkeley Co. schools survey reveals many parents want to send kids back to class

“We had decided that we were going to keep them home no matter what just based on our ability,” Berkeley County parent Jamie Harris said. “But it is alarming even picking that option because we all felt, across all grade levels and across all the different schools, that the e-learning at the end of last school year was kind of a disaster and understandably so because it was thrown together so quickly. It left a lot to be desired, but I’m hopeful it will be better. This seems like a no-win option for everyone honestly.”