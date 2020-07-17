Suspects in murder, robbery at Georgetown hotel arrested in Illinois

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown Police say a man and woman wanted in connection with a killing at a hotel in June were arrested in Illinois.
Latisha Desiree Evans and Jorden E. Johnson were arrested by Lee County, Illinois deputies, Capt. Nelson Brown said.
Brown said the pair were wanted for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny in connection with an incident at Rodeway Inn on June 28, Brown said.
Lee County, Illinois, deputies arrested the pair. They have been taken to the detention center in Whiteside County, Illiniois, where they are being held pending extradition to South Carolina, Brown said.
Police said the day after the incident, the couple had been spotted in the Milford, Connecticut area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.