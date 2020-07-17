Trident Health: Some patients experiencing breathing issues following COVID-19 recovery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Trident Health are reporting that some patients are experiencing lingering breathing issues related to COVID-19 after their recovery.
“For some individuals it is taking weeks for their lungs to return to normal,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs. ”And, they are finding they experience shortness of breath sooner than before they contracted the virus; and they get tired easier.”
Trident Health reported on Friday that they are currently providing inpatient COVID care to 82 patients, 20 of whom are recovering in the Intensive Care Unit.
The health network also provided the following data on patients:
COVID Positive – Inpatient (The person tested positive and requires hospitalization.)
- Trident Medical Center – 54 patients
- Summerville Medical Center – 28 patients
- Additionally, 62 Trident Health staff are currently on home quarantine.
