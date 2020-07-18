Arrest made in connection with fatal hit and run in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced than an arrest had been made in connection with a fatal hit and run incident that occurred last week.
Brian Keith Maynor, 45, has been charged with hit and run resulting in death.
On July 12th, around 1 a.m., 26-year-old Gregory Jamar Wright was hit by a car while attempting to cross US 378. He later died at the hospital.
Officials say Maynor fled the scene of the accident. He is being held at Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.