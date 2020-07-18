College student’s piano performance leads to surprise gift

NEW YORK (CBS News) - An impromptu performance at a Massachusetts store turned into the gift of a lifetime for one mystery musician.
The young man delighted shoppers with a little music and the store delighted him with a piano. But first, they had to find him.
A mystery musician popped into “ReMARKable Cleanouts and Services” over the weekend and asked to play the piano, store owner Mark Waters said.
Video of the impromptu performance was a hit online and Waters said he got an idea. “We’ll give him the piano,” Waters said. “Bring the kid in! We’d be more than happy to bring it to him. We can’t find him! Nobody knows who this young man was.”
Through social media, Waters said he was able to track down the young piano-playing college student, John Capron, in Boston. “It didn’t make sense,” Capron said. “I looked it up and I saw your post on Twitter. I was like I have to respond to this to make sure I’m not in trouble!”
Thankfully for Capron it was quite the opposite. Waters reached out and said he wanted to give Capron the $200 piano for free, but then he says he upped his offer.
“It’s a nicer name. It’s called a Steinway,” Waters told Capron.
“Are you serious?! You do not own a Steinway!”
“You’re going to own a Steinway!,” Waters assured him. “Do you know how much those pianos cost?!”
The Steinway piano in question is valued at $3,000 and Waters said he was as happy to give the gift and Capron was to receive it.
“I’m a giver. I like to give. When I give to you and you smile, that makes me feel good,” Water said. “If you can make somebody else happy, bring a little joy in their heart. That’s what life’s about brother. Peace be with you.”
