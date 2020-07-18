Former intern, legislative aide to Congressman John Lewis reflects on impact

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -People across the nation are honoring and sharing memories of civil rights trailblazer, Congressman John Lewis.
Lewis’ family says he died at the age of 80.
He was often called the "Conscience of Congress."
The Democratic nominee for South Carolina Senate District 41, Sam Skardon, says he interned for Lewis and then became a staff member serving as a Legislative Aide.
Skardon says Lewis was an endless source of inspiration, hope and motivation. He says it was a privilege to work with Lewis personally and that he is motivated to carry on his legacy to keep making progress in the state and country.
“He was the same person behind closed doors that he was in public... that quiet, dignified, humble, strong, principled leadership,” Skardon said.
Skardon says while he was at Emory University in Atlanta he started off as an intern for Lewis and then served on staff for four years as Legislative Aide to the civil rights icon.
Skardon says Lewis' influence led him to run for office in South Carolina.
“One of his favorite sayings, he’d say it in public and in private... ‘to rock the boat’,” Skardon said. “Get in the way, you know, get in trouble. Good trouble was the way he described it. Nothing changes if people just accept things as they are, you have to be willing to shake things up.”
Lewis risked his life for civil rights. He was often called the 'conscience of congress' and represented Georgia's fifth district for more than 3 decades.
“Mr. Lewis was not just my first boss, but someone I was honored to call a friend, a mentor, and a hero,” Skardon said. “He took a chance on me and changed my life forever. He changed our country forever. He was the rare leader whose dignity, determination, and values were the exact same behind closed doors as they were in public. For me, his legacy will always be a special source of hope, inspiration, and solemn pride.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.