Two arrested in North Charleston car theft

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they responded to an armed car robbery on the 6900 block of Stall Road.
Antonio Moncada, 19, and Javier Gutiere, 20, police say have both been arrested for armed robbery with a deadly weapon and carjacking without great bodily harm. Police reports indicate Moncada was additionally charged with failure to stop for blue lights.
According to police, officers responded to a reported robbery at approximately 10:20 p.m. Friday.
Police say when they arrived they met with the victim who detailed how the two suspects approached him and asked for a cigarette.
The victim said one of the suspects then brandished a firearm and demanded the victim’s car keys, while the other suspect took the victim’s cellphone, police say.
A short time later, officers say they observed the stolen vehicle traveling on Ashley Phosphate Road and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle did not stop and a short pursuit ensued, but ended in the area of I-526 and International Boulevard.
Both suspects were arrested and police say they are being processed at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.