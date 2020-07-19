Coroner identifies bystander killed in shooting outside Waffle House

Coroner identifies bystander killed in shooting outside Waffle House
July 19, 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say the victim was one of three bystanders shot in a parking lot fight Saturday.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has announced that Briawna Nabors, 23, was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Police say the Summerville native was outside a North Charleston Waffle House witnessing a fight when one of the combatants pulled out a handgun and shot her along with several others.

While multiple victims were eventually shot, police say they believe that the incident originated as a fist-fight between two men, that escalated when one of them brandished a weapon.

Ms. Nabors died on scene at the Saul White Boulevard Waffle House in North Charleston on July 18, 2020 at just before 1 a.m. from the gunshot wound, police say.

The other victims were taken to the hospital and officers say their investigation is ongoing.

