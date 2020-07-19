FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning waterspouts possible, Heat index near 105 degrees later today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cells that develop along the shoreline this morning have the potential to produce a waterspout or two. Stay weather aware out at the beaches and on the waterways. The big story again today will be the heat. Actual high temperatures will rise to near 93 degrees, but once you factor in the humidity the heat index will top out near 105 degrees. It is possible some isolated areas could briefly reach 108. Dew points today are higher than yesterday’s so expect temperatures to feel hotter.
Overnight temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. The heat will continue to feel uncomfortably warm the next few days as temperatures trend a bit above normal. There is the daily, low-end chance for a shower or two. A greater chance doesn’t arrive until next week. will give way to a heat index near 105 degrees later today. Take breaks if you’re working outdoors and stay hydrated! In the tropics we are tracking a tropical wave near the Dominican Republic. This disturbance will move west/north westward and could strengthen Wednesday and Thursday. Right now there is a low chance of development within the next 5 days/
TODAY: Hot and humid with pop-up shower possible; HIGH: 93.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; LOW: 76.
TOMORROW: Sun & clouds with low shower chance; HIGH: 94.
TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with low shower chance; HIGH: 94.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds with low shower chance; HIGH: 94.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.