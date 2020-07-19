FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning waterspouts possible, Heat index near 105 degrees later today

Overnight temperatures will cool to the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. The heat will continue to feel uncomfortably warm the next few days as temperatures trend a bit above normal. There is the daily, low-end chance for a shower or two. A greater chance doesn’t arrive until next week. will give way to a heat index near 105 degrees later today. Take breaks if you’re working outdoors and stay hydrated! In the tropics we are tracking a tropical wave near the Dominican Republic. This disturbance will move west/north westward and could strengthen Wednesday and Thursday. Right now there is a low chance of development within the next 5 days/