FIRST ALERT: When and how to see the Neowise Comet

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Neowise Comet will be visible in the evening sky over the next few weeks.
The Neowise Comet will put on a show for stargazers over the next few weeks before fading into the night sky - not to return again for nearly 7,000 years.
The comet was only discovered earlier this year by NASA Satellites. The comet measures roughly three miles wide, but it’s glowing gases and long tail are making for a beautiful sight. It’s quite rare for comets to be seen from Earth with the last one being the Hale-Bopp Comet in 1997.
Recently, Neowise has only been visible with binoculars and just barely above the horizon just before sunrise. Now however, the comet will put on a brief show visible to the naked eye and more accommodating to most schedules.
Now through July 23rd, the comet will be visible just after sunset with the best viewing about an hour after the sun goes down.
If you’re looking at the sky without the help of observation tools, Comet NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail, so using binoculars or a small telescope is recommended to get the best views.
The best way to see the comet is to follow these tips:
Find a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky just after sunset.
Look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky.
If you have them, bring binoculars or a small telescope to get the best views of this dazzling display.
