Lowcountry organizations want more action on homelessness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cyrus Kamini has spent most of his life in various states of homelessness. He says he left home at the age of 12 to escape physical and sexual abuse. He lived out of his car before being taken in by a woman who he says later sexually abused him.
Eventually he found a bush at the base of the Ravenel Bridge where he set up camp. A tarp kept the rain out and a few found or stolen fishing poles added to the feng shui creating a semblance of home.
“There’s plenty of resources to get food. Somehow, as a homeless person I was eating and I was getting everything I needed because there were people that were giving it out,” Kamini said.
He was able to routinely find food and even wash his clothes once a week because of programs and people willing to help long enough for him to turn his life around.
“There was a hot dog ministry downtown and at that time I’d attend that. That church that’s down there on Meeting Street and some other people that were members of that ministry were very instrumental in helping me at that time,” Kamini said. “Homelessness is a lot deeper. It really involves more than just food, water and clothing. I had lost everything, including my mind.”
As it turns out, the food, drink and clothing were all ploys to get at the root problems. They are the same problems many homeless people face – addiction, abuse, affordable housing and income insecurity.
“Those people would say, ‘here’s a hot dog, let’s talk about this. What do you have going on’,” Kamini said. “I met people who instilled hope in me.”
Instilling hope is the goal for Uplift Charleston. On Sunday, Founder Aaron Comstock brought together several other organizations to provide hot meals, packaged food and even hygiene supplies to the vulnerable population along Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. The rally was designed to bring hope to the homeless.
“We are here to raise awareness. To ask those who are elected to represent these people, the voiceless, that they need to start thinking about them and start taking this epidemic seriously. Homelessness needs to be solved in the Lowcountry,” Comstock said.
Comstock said North Charleston has a significant homeless population. He accuses city leaders of not doing enough to fix the problem.
“They have failed the homeless population,” Comstock said. “You can see the homeless folks in this area. They have been here not for one year or two years, but some of them have been here for 10 years. Our elected officials just drive on by. We are trying to say stop driving by. Get out here. Talk to the people and find out how you can help them.”
Comstock said North Charleston needs a homeless shelter built in addition to transition homes and resource centers to help people find jobs and affordable housing.
