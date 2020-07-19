Mother charged with attempted murder after leaving newborn child in trash can, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has identified the woman who allegedly abandoned her newborn baby inside a trash can.
According to a news release, Maryuri Estefany Calix-Macedo, 21, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for an assessment and later booked in jail under an $800,000 bond.
A woman walking her dog along Fairview Drive Thursday afternoon heard the baby’s cries coming from the trash can and rescued the child before calling 911.
Police said the baby is healthy and doing well.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective H.M. Wooddell directly at (910)-341-0166.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.