Police arrest suspect in North Charleston Waffle House shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department has announced that they have made an arrest in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a Waffle House.
Rico Jarvarise, 39, has been arrested and charged following a shooting that killed Briawna Nabors and injured two others.
At approximately 12:40 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to an incident in the 4700 block of Saul White Boulevard.
Police say when they arrived they found multiple victims bleeding from gunshot wounds. After a preliminary investigation, police say that the shooting began as a parking lot fist-fight between two men that evolved into a shooting.
During the fight, police say Jarvarise brandished a firearm and began shooting at the person with whom he was fighting, hitting three people.
Jarvarise is now being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
