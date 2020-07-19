S.C. reports 2,335 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 500+ delayed results

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,335 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, a figure which included delayed results from an independent testing lab.
The agency also reported 19 additional confirmed deaths.
There was also one new probable case but no new probable deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The Sunday report brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina to 69,765, probable cases to 221, confirmed deaths to 1138 and 17 probable deaths.
The data reported Sunday includes 526 new confirmed cases from Friday that DHEC received from a private laboratory on Saturday.
The new confirmed cases include 338 in Charleston County, 120 in Berkeley County, 148 in Dorchester County, 93 in Beaufort County, nine in Colleton County, 29 in Georgetown County and 43 in Williamburg County. The probable case is in Dorchester County.
Sixteen of the confirmed deaths occurred in elderly patients, including one in Charleston County. Three of the confirmed deaths occurred in middle-aged patients, but none of them were reported in the Lowcountry.
As of Saturday, a total of 626,970 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Saturday statewide was 12,679 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 18.4%.
Residents can also get tested at one of 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.
At the federal government’s request, DHEC is transitioning from the CDC’s National Healthcare Safety Network COVID-19 module to TeleTracking’s U.S. Healthcare COVID-19 Portal for monitoring hospital bed occupancy data. Once TeleTracking has sufficient participation and accuracy, DHEC will report from it. There may be incomplete data with significant gaps over the next few days.
