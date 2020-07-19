South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper involved in shooting in Orangeburg County, SLED investigating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Orangeburg County Saturday.
A state trooper stopped a vehicle after it pulled out in front of the trooper. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 176 near Holly Hill around 8:17 p.m., according to a press release. The vehicle initially stopped, but the driver reportedly sped off when the trooper exited his vehicle.
The trooper began a pursuit of the vehicle where the suspect ran into a residential yard on Juniper Court near SC 310 highway, hitting a wooden structure. The suspect then exited his vehicle with a firearm and the trooper discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper was not injured in the incident.
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard agency protocol following an officer involved-shooting, pending the outcome of the investigation, according to a release by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
