Troopers: Bicyclist dies from injuries sustained in crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist has died for their injuries resulting from a crash last week.
The crash occurred on July 12 at around 6:20 a.m. on Henry E. Brown Jr. Blvd, roughly 1 mile east of Goose Creek, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Following an investigation, state troopers found out the bicyclist was trying to cross Henry E. Brown Jr. Blvd when a 2019 Chevy Sedan was traveling along the road and hit the bicyclist.
Troopers say the cyclist was taken to an area hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries
The driver of the sedan was not injured.
