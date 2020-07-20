Berkeley Co. School District requires parents to sign COVID waiver for in-person instruction

“What they’re simply saying to these parents out there is we cannot guarantee that we can, 100 percent of the time, abide by all of the CDC guidelines, recommendations. Knowing that, if you would still would like to send your child to school…we just need you to sign you’re understanding and assuming the risks associated with this pandemic,” Peper said. “It would be an extremely uphill battle to prove for sure that the proximate cause of COVID-19 was the school itself.”