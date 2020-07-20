Biden eyes GOP supporters while Trump focuses on his base

Trump's campaign has reserved $146 million in television advertising this fall led by a $36.3 million investment in Florida alone, according to data compiled by Advertising Analytics. That's more than double the next closest state, Ohio, where Trump has reserved $18.4 million. Biden, so far, hasn't reserved any fall advertising, although he's amassed a fortune in recent months that will allow him to compete, even if he can't match Trump dollar for dollar.