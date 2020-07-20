Charleston County School Board to vote on school reopening plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is set to vote on the district’s reopening plan Monday.
That plan includes a Sept. 8 start date, face mask requirements for students and staff, and an all-year virtual option.
Board members are meeting over Zoom at 3 p.m. to discuss the newly-released plans. They were created by a task force that met several times over the past few months.
During their last meeting, a majority of parents and teachers on the call supported a delay of the school’s start date though a handful did not.
According to the proposal, teachers will report to work on Aug. 11, and parents will be given a 20-day advance notice of any subsequent change to the school start date.
“Testing for school faculty no more than two weeks before returning to work will be highly recommended,” the proposal stated. “Arrangements have been made with medical providers to offer testing free of charge.”
The proposal stated that all county parents/guardians will be given the opportunity to select between in-person school or virtual school for their child.
According to the district’s plans, based on current analyses, at least 50-percent of the county’s schools will be able to bring all students back to school for full-time, in-person instruction using social distancing protocols. The remaining schools will be able to bring back between 50-and-90-percent of their students for full-time, in-person classes.
School officials said on Sunday, even after a vote, reopening plans can change based on the state of the pandemic and options are still on the table.
”You want to have a base that you can start at, say here’s what we want to do based on what we know now, July, 20, and then move forward, knowing that we’ve got this base that we can operate off of and then make make changes as needed,” spokesperson Andy Pruitt said.
