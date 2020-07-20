City of Hanahan warns of scam involving bills for COVID-19 testing

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Some people who were tested for COVID-19 at the Hanahan Fire Department wound up with bills for $99.
But Hanahan city leaders say those bills are not legitimate.
"The testing that we did here was through DHEC and there was no charge," a Facebok post states.
The city of Hanahan said that while they did not publish the names of people who were tested, anyone who "liked" or "followed" a post announcing the testing may have been targeted by scammers.
“If you get a bill, disregard it as it is not real,” the post states.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.