31 Coastal Regional Center employees test positive for COVID-19

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC)- A sign outside the Coastal Regional Center near Ladson reads “heroes at work,” but the agency in charge of the facility confirms that a number of those heroes are testing positive for the coronavirus.
The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs, which operates the center on Miles Jamison Road, says that an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 on June 14.
In the time since, 30 more workers and 10 individuals under the facility’s care have tested positive.
As of Thursday, an additional 20 employees were out awaiting test results while an extra 40 people under the Coastal Regional Center’s were under in-house quarantine, according to DDSN.
The increase in cases caused concern among some employees who fear bringing coronavirus home to their families.
"The virus is very contagious and our workforce are truly heroes for their commitment to those we serve," said DDSN Associate State Director of Operations Rufus Britt in a statement to Live 5 News.
Britt, who has been unavailable for an on-camera interview about the COVID-19 conditions at the Coastal Regional Center, wrote that the facility serves 141 individuals with varying abilities and employs a total of 355 people.
Follow-up questions about the center’s response to the pandemic have not yet been returned.
