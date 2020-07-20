Council votes to reduce pay for Williamsburg County employees

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Government employees in Williamsburg County could soon see a decrease in pay.
The Williamsburg County Council approved a measure during a virtual meeting on Monday afternoon that calls for reducing pay for most county government employees, including sheriff’s deputies. Elected and appointed officials are exempt.
This decision also means that Williamsburg County employees who are currently on furlough will not be brought back to work until November.
Two council members who voted in favor said that they did so reluctantly.
County Supervisor Tiffany Wright explained during the meeting that the measure that was approved was one of two options. The other option called for permanently dismissing all workers who are on furlough.
Wright said that at one point, Williamsburg County had a budget shortfall of around $3.5 million.
