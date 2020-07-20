Dorchester District 2 approves reopening plan with virtual, hybrid options

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in Dorchester District Two will head back to school with two options – a virtual academy or a hybrid approach. The school board unanimously approved the plans on Monday night.
The virtual academy is exactly what it sounds like. It is instruction delivered 100 percent of the time online. Students will still need to be registered with a specific school then they will opt into the program.
The other option is more complex.
The hybrid model takes three different approaches depending on the current disease activity as defined by DHEC. During periods of low disease activity students will attend school face-to-face, five days a week.
During moderate activity, students will spend two days at school (either Monday/Tuesday or Wednesday/Thursday) and three days eLearning. When disease activity is at a high, students will be online five days a week.
Currently, Dorchester County is in the “high” category of disease activity, which means if school started today, everyone would be learning from home.
The school board also approved the academic calendar and bell schedule. The approved dates include LEAP days designed to help students make up for learning loss and to help younger kids learn how to operate distance learning devices.
- LEAP Days: Aug. 24-28
- Teachers Start: Aug. 31
- Classes Start: Sept. 8
The bell schedule is altered slightly to adjust for the need to clean busses between trips.
- Elementary: 7:15 a.m. - 1:45 p.m.
- Middle: 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- High: 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
There is an informational night for parents on how the virtual academy will work on July 22.
