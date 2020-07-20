Deputies investigate shooting that left one man injured

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a late night shooting Sunday that injured one person.
Police responded to the reported shooting in the 2600 block of Orchid Avenue, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
An unknown gunman or gunmen fired several rounds into a house and a vehicle, he said. A person inside the home had a minor, non-life-threatening wound on his arm and was treated by EMS, Antonio said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
