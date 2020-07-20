Deputies release surveillance footage of man in trespassing case

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man caught on security cameras in the backyard of a home. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | July 20, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 11:48 AM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man caught on security cameras in the backyard of a home.

The incident was recorded at a home near the area of Brook Drive and Murrells Inlet Road, deputies say.

In the video, the man walks up to a back deck, appears to look inside a window and try to open a door, then walks away.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at 843-436-6058.

