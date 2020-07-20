Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Jolie Faith Behling (Source: Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Phillips | July 20, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 4:50 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a teen missing since Saturday night.

Jolie Faith Behling, 16, was last seen in the Dogwood Road area of Charleston at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies say.

She was last seen getting into a red convertible Mustang with a white top and unknown tag.

A release from the sheriff's office states the car was being driven by a 19-year-old man and they were reportedly going to Folly Beach.

When last seen, Behling was wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

She has not been seen since that day and was reported missing by her family, deputies say.

She stands 5-foot, 3-inches tall, weighs 108 pounds, has red hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700. If she is spotted after hours, please call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

