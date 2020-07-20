Dorchester County deputies investigating fatal shooting near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Summerville over the weekend.
The coroner’s office said 23-year-old Douglas Wade Alley of Summerville died in the Sunday morning shooting at 9:10 a.m. His body is expected to be transported to MUSC for an autopsy on Tuesday.
According to Coroner Paul J. Brouthers, the shooting happened at 4:10 a.m. at the Pines Hill Acres subdivision near Summerville.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say patrol units and detectives responded to Koger Drive for a possible shooting, and when they arrived they found the victim on the front lawn.
Someone was also administering CPR to the victim.
“Deputies learned the person was suffering from two gunshot wounds,” DCSO officials said. “Deputies joined the other person in CPR.”
EMS arrived, and a short time later pronounced the patient deceased.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
