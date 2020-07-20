FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory issued for parts of Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for Coastal Georgetown and Colleton counties, Tidal Berkeley County and Charleston County from Noon until 8PM. Heat index values will peak between 108° and 112° along Highway 17 this afternoon. A Heat Advisory is issued when a heat index if forecast to hit 110° or hotter for several hours. Please exercise extreme caution today! Limit your time outdoors! Stay hydrated! Check on your elderly neighbors!
Another hot and humid week is expected across the Lowcountry with slim rain chances through at least Thursday. It appears, right now, that the chance of showers and storms may increase toward Friday and the weekend. High will remain in the mid 90s through Thursday with a perhaps a small dip in the heat by the weekend. Fingers crossed!
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 95.
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 94.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 94.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Mainly Dry. High 94.
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 92.
