FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory issued for several Lowcountry counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Monday for four Lowcountry counties.
The agency issues a heat advisory when the heat index is expected to reach 110 degrees.
The advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Georgetown Counties.
In some spots, the heat index could reach more than 110 degrees, Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. The highest heat indices are expected to occur along the Highway 17 corridor.
Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911 if you see someone experiencing signs of a heatstroke.
