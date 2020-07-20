Gov. McMaster to make announcement on emergency education relief funds

Gov. McMaster to make announcement on emergency education relief funds
Gov. Henry McMaster will make “a special announcement” in Greenville Monday morning, according to a release from the Governor’s Office. (Source: Live 5 News)
By Patrick Phillips | July 20, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 9:29 AM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will make “a special announcement” in Greenville Monday morning, according to a release from the Governor’s Office.

He will hold a news conference at Hampton Park Christian School at 10:15 a.m.

The governor will detail the investments of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds, which were allocated under the CARES Act.

McMaster is expected to be joined by Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, members of the General Assembly and educators.

Earlier this month, McMaster announced the allocation of $2.4 million from the GEER Fund to the state’s eight historically black colleges and universities. Based on a recommendation from AccelerateSC, the investment is meant to help the schools upgrade hardware and purchase software, eLearning resources and electronic textbooks to support online instruction.

College/University Amount Allocated
South Carolina State University $633,397
Denmark Technical College $119,174
Allen University $217,527
Benedict University $547,539
Claflin University $546,023
Clinton College $ 53,493
Morris College $166,048
Voorhees College $141,195
Total Allocated $2,423,396

GEER funds are federal funds awarded to each governor through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act signed into law by President Trump on March 27. A governor may allocate GEER funds to school districts and institutions of higher education “most significantly impacted by coronavirus” and to education-related entities that the governor deems essential.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.