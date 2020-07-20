Initial Madden 21 ratings released for Lowcountry NFL players

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The initial ratings for NFL players in the Madden 21 video game have been released and 8 Lowcountry natives who will start the season on an NFL roster now have their numbers.
AJ Green received the highest rating of the group with the Bengals WR coming in at 88. The Summerville alum is coming off missing the entire 2019 season and most of 2018 as well but is still listed as the 14th overall best wide receiver in the game.
A pair of former Ft. Dorchester teammates were next as Carlos Dunlap of the Bengals and Robert Quinn of the Bears each were rated an 82.
Two Lowcountry natives making their Madden debuts come in next. Goose Creek alum Javon Kinlaw and Ft. Dorchester alum John Simpson. Kinlaw, a 1st round pick by the 49ers, is rated as a 76. Simpson, who was a 4th round pick by the Raiders, comes in at 64.
A trio of offensive lineman rounds out the list. Brandon Shell of the Seahawks (Goose Creek), Zack Bailey of the Buccaneers (Summerville) and Brett Toth (West Ashley) of the Cardinals were rated 64, 56 and 53 respectively.
Madden 21 is set to be released next month.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.