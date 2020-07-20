Lowcountry youth fall sports still a go despite COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The COVID-19 pandemic is not putting the brakes on youth fall sports, at least not yet. Recreation departments throughout the Lowcountry are signing up kids to play.
”There’s a consensus that the community really wants to get out and play, and it’s a decision parents need to make and weigh the risks that are there and make the best decision for their children,” Town of Mt. Pleasant Recreation Director Steve Gergick said.
”We’re just going to try to do a lot of things that will minimize any kind of safety concerns and make families feel good about participating,” City of Charleston Recreation Director Laurie Yarbrough said.
Both recreation directors say there will be new rules to follow.
Yarbrough says roster sizes will be modified so that kids aren’t in large groups. She says kids will only play in the areas where they live.
”If you live in West Ashley, we’re going to try to have you play in West Ashley so that you don’t expose your family to another family from another part of town,” Yarbrough said.
Some recreation departments will offer different versions of some sports. For example, Charleston will offer flag football and Mount Pleasant will have tackle football.
Gergick says safety precautions will be in place for that contact sport.
”We are limiting physical contact, high fives and huddling up or all getting together as much as possible,” Gergick said. “Handshakes after the game, the traditional ‘hey good game handshake’ with everybody afterwards, we’re not going to do that.”
”We’re all in this trying to make the best possible program we can in the safest environment we can,” Yarbrough said. ”If something happens, we pivot. We know that we’ve gotten really used to making plans and changing the plans as things change in our community.”
Both recreation departments are planning to start their fall seasons in September to coincide with the high school league.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.