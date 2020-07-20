Mt. Pleasant’s Cantina 76 restaurant general manager dies from COVID-19

Our staff and entire Cantina 76 family is mourning the loss of Hugh O’Neil. We are grateful for all he did to grow and lead our Mount Pleasant location over the last two years. He was always dedicated to his team and caring for guests, welcoming everyone with a smile and his incredible spirit. He touched the lives of everyone that knew him, at Cantina and beyond. Our thoughts are with Hugh’s wife, Mendi, and daughter, Asi, and their family and friends. He was a great man and he’ll be deeply missed.