Mt. Pleasant’s Cantina 76 restaurant general manager dies from COVID-19

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The general manager of a Mount Pleasant Mexican restaurant died Sunday from COVID-19, the restaurant confirmed on its Facebook page.
Hugh O'Neill, the general manager of Cantina 76 on Coleman Boulevard, lost his fight with the disease, the post states.
"We are grateful for the dedication and spirit Hugh brought to the restaurant," the post states. "He has played an integral role in helping grow our Charleston location by leading our team since opening in 2018. His caring nature and warm smile has touched the lives of many through his time at Cantina and throughout his career."
Cantina 76 spokesperson Caitlin Dingler released the following statement on behalf of the company:
Our staff and entire Cantina 76 family is mourning the loss of Hugh O’Neil. We are grateful for all he did to grow and lead our Mount Pleasant location over the last two years. He was always dedicated to his team and caring for guests, welcoming everyone with a smile and his incredible spirit. He touched the lives of everyone that knew him, at Cantina and beyond. Our thoughts are with Hugh’s wife, Mendi, and daughter, Asi, and their family and friends. He was a great man and he’ll be deeply missed.
A GoFundMe page started for the family has already surpassed its $15,000 goal and continues to grow. It organizer hopes the effort will help defray the cost of expected “extraordinary” hospital bills as well as the loss of income for the family.
