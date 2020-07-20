CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,445 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Charleston County had the most reported cases on Monday with 188 cases.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 71,213, and those who have died to 1,147, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 232 probable cases and 17 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
On Monday afternoon, state health officials announced that South Carolina has exceeded its monthly COVID-19 testing goal for the month of July by performing 143,336 tests from July 1 through July 16, surpassing the target of 140,000 tests.
“To date, DHEC and partners have held 503 free testing events across the state since May, and a total of 638,194 tests have been performed in South Carolina,” DHEC officials said.”There are currently 89 mobile testing events scheduled through August 15 with new testing events added regularly, and there are 182 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state.”
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,186 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 17.7%.
Eight of the deaths reported on Monday occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston, Greenville , Hampton, Horry, Orangeburg, and Richland counties and one middle-aged individual from Spartanburg County.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 87% of 25,923 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 13% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The number of new cases reported on Monday, July 20 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (52), Aiken (18), Allendale (3), Anderson (43), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (7), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (35), Calhoun (8), Charleston (188), Cherokee (17), Chester (10), Chesterfield (11), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (20), Dillon (5), Dorchester (73), Edgefield (3), Fairfield (9), Florence (74), Georgetown (20), Greenville (174), Greenwood (24), Hampton (3), Horry (61), Jasper (4), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (13), Laurens (19), Lee (3), Lexington (45), Marion (12), Marlboro (2), McCormick (1), Newberry (13), Oconee (10), Orangeburg (30), Pickens (28), Richland (177), Saluda (7), Spartanburg (73), Sumter (10), Union (5), Williamsburg (21), York (48)
DHEC released the following information on specific cases.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has: epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
State health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC officials said.
Recommended steps that the public can take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
