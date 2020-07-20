Parent Survival Guide: Family staycations during the pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Although the travel industry has taken a hit during the pandemic. local AAA offices note a boost in the amount of people who are keeping their vacation simple this year.
Lori Joe Harvey with AAA says a big topic of discussion right now in her offices are staycations.
“If they’re not renting a home or going outside of their home, they are looking outdoors for experiences,” says Harvey.
Harvey says the local state parks, trails, and even water parks have been very popular.
”Some people are looking at Wannamker Park, James Island County Park, going to the beach for the day but staying in a walking environment. There are a lot of things you can do outdoors that can socially distance you from others, and they are truly amazing experiences, but just be smart,” says Harvey.
She says for some people, a staycation can also include a visit to a nearby neighboring state.
”So think of North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida especially if they can visit with family, have a stay in a hotel that old vacation vibe,” says Harvey.
She says another thing people are doing more of during the pandemic is buying or renting an RV and going camping.
”Camping was on the rise before coronavirus so RV sales are up and we have people coming in for maps and camping information to go out west,” Harve said. “So some families are taking it a little further which is nice to see that adventurous spirit.”
Harvey says sometimes the best vacations are ones that don’t require a plane ticket.
If you’re doing a staycation even as you would with any vacation it’s still important to plan it out especially during the pandemic so you can make sure the places you want to visit are still open and available.
